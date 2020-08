Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey, Twitterati not happy Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 minute ago Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey, Twitterati not happy Superstar Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey, recently met First Lady Emine Erdogan but sections of social media is not happy. #Aamirkhan #LaalSinghChaddha #EmineErdogan 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Aamir Khan meets First Lady of Turkey The First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan took to her official Twitter handle to share some pictures...

IndiaTimes - Published 9 hours ago Also reported by • Zee News







Tweets about this