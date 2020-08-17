Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Democratic National Convention

Democratic National Convention

With the current pandemic, the DNC will look a bit different.

There are several ways to watch the convention, YouTube, Twitter, Bing, Apple TV, Roku and more.

HAD CAST BALLOTS AT EARLY VOTINGSITES.

THE VOTE BY MAIL TOTALSFAR EXCEEDS THE 2016 PRIMARYTONIGHT IS THE START OF THEDEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION.AN EVENT, THAT IS TRADITIONALLTHE BIGGEST GATHERINGDEMOCRATS EVERY FOUR YEARS.

WITHTHE PANDEMIC, IT WILL OBVIOUSLYBE DIFFERENT.

SO WHAT CAN YOUEXPECT?

HERE’S OUR JOE ST.GEORGE WITH THE DETAILS.If these were normal times wwould be greeting you thisMonday morning from Milwaukee’sshoreline, perhaps showing youdrone shot of all that Wisconsinhas to offer.

But these aren’tnormal times and the DemocraticConvention tonight will lookvery different this year, forone thing, there won’t bcrowded arenas like the onesthat greeted Hillary Clinton 4years ago.how are you watching?

Imwatching on apple tv.

Amazon.Democrats know there is achance this could mean fewerAmericans turn it, its’ why theyproduced this advertisement.Convention planners tell me thhave also hired teams ofproduction crews to make thisconvention "pop." But inprevious years, watching theconvention at home was reallall about the speeches.

Andthere will be plenty of thbeginning this evening.

FormFirst Lady Michelle Obama istonight’s keynote speaker.Senator Bernie Sanders, Ohio’sGovernor John Kasich, andMichigan governor GretchenWhitmer will also speakvirtually.

Not to be out done.President trump will offercounter programing.

He’ll bespeaking in Minnesota anWisconsin today.

In Washington,and not Wisconsin I’m Joe St.GeorgeHERE’S HOW YOU CAN WATCH THEDEMOCRATIC CONVENTION...MULTIPLE STREAMING SITES, LIKEYOU TUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER,AMAZON PRIME, BING AND TWITCHWILL ALL BE OFFERING THE LIVEVIDEO... YOU CAN ALSO STREDIRECTLY FROM THE CONVENTION’SWEBSITE... DEM CONVENTION DOTCOM SLASH WATCH.APPLE TV, ROKU AND AMAZON FITV WILL ALL CARRY IT, JUSTSEARCH D-N-CYOU CAN ALSO LISTEN TO IT WITHYOUR AMAZON ECHO OR ALEXADEVICES... JUST SAY, "




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Democratic National Convention, Trump hits the campaign trail, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

The Democratic National Convention kicks off, the NBA playoffs are here and more news to start your...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Billie Eilish Is Performing At The Democrat Convention

Billie Eilish Is Performing At The Democrat Convention It's a digital affair this year... *Billie Eilish* is set to perform at this year's Democratic...
Clash - Published Also reported by •NPRNewsmaxNYTimes.com


What's A Political Convention Without Crowds? Democrats Will Find Out

The all-virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night. The convention will conclude...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention [Video]

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets started in Milwaukee tonight. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to be one of the first speakers at the event.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
Democratic National Convention Gets Underway Monday Night [Video]

Democratic National Convention Gets Underway Monday Night

Skyler Henry reports t will look and feel a lot different due to steps taken because of the pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
Eye On The Day 8/17 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/17

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the Democratic National Convention begins tonight, reopened schools are reporting new COVID-19 infections, and a study looks at how the pandemic may..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25Published