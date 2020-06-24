Sensex ends 173 points higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Indian Air Force carried out a rescue operation at Khutaghat Dam in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. A man was stuck in a heavy flow of water at the Khutaghat Dam. The man was seen holding on to a tree to save himself. IAF chopper Mi-17 airlifted him safely in the early hours of August 17. Due to heavy flow in the dam, Bilaspur Police requested IAF to intervene. They tweeted, “Big Salute to Indian Air force for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition. Applause for Bilaspur police, admn, sdrf, ntpc, secl, local public who kept on trying to rescue him thruout last night, and kept hope alive in him.” Watch the full video for more details.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive territory during early hours on June 30 amid strong global cues after data showed that China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 225 points or 0.63 per cent at 35,186 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 64 points or 0.62 per cent at 10,377.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 2.1 per cent and realty by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel edged higher by 4.75 per cent to Rs 336.10 per share while Hindalco was up by 3.2 per cent and JSW Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UPL, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Britannia and HDFC. Among those in the red zone were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, GAIL and Power Grid Corporation.
Equity benchmark indices slipped over 1.5 per cent during the afternoon session on Wednesday as heavy selling was witnessed in banking stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 561 points or 1.58 per cent lower at 34,869 while the Nifty 50 dropped by 166 points or 1.58 per cent at 10,305. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank down by 4 per cent, financial service by 2.9 percent, and realty by 2.6 per cent and pharma by 2.4 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank tumbled by 7.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 349.35 per share. IndusInd Bank dropped by 6.6 per cent and Axis Bank by 4.1 per cent while State Bank of India slipped by 4.1 per cent. The other prominent losers were Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, Cipla, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv. However, Asian Paints added gains of 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 1,748 per share. FMCG major ITC was up by 3.3 per cent and Nestle India by 1.1 per cent while auto majors Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors added marginal gains.
The Sensex opened at 38,432 points, with a surge of 122 points on Friday. Nifty on the other hand, opened at 11,340 with a gain of 40 points. Currently, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is trading at 38,389, up by 78.30 points, while the Nifty is trading at 11,329, which is up by 28.95 points. Sun Pharma, Reliance, Larsen and Toubro were the top three gains in BSE currently, while in NSE Cipla, Sun Pharma and Shree Cement Limited were in top three in Nifty.
Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices advanced by 1.5 per cent on July 17 following heavy buying in energy and financial stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 548 points or 1.5 per cent at 37,020 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 162 points or 1.51 per cent at 10,902. Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty financial service up by 1.9 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent and private bank by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was the top gainer after moving up by 12.4 per cent to Rs 442.85 per share. While JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05.
Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains and traded flat during early hours on Monday mirroring the mixed trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 43 points or 0.11 per cent at 37,920 while the Nifty 50 gained by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,207. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 1.3 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. Nifty PSU bank was down by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was the top gainer after adding 3.2 per cent at Rs 20,779.90 per share.
Equity benchmark indices ticked up during early hours on August 13 with IT and metal stocks gaining ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 76 points or 0.2 per cent at 38,446 while the Nifty 50 gained by 35 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,343. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent and metal by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 183.45 per share and JSW Steel by 2.5 per cent to Rs 263.45. IT majors too witnessed smart gains with Tech Mahindra moving up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.2 per cent and Wipro by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on August 06 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy that is expected to announce measures to boost economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 213 points or 0.57 per cent at 37,876 while the Nifty 50 gained by 60 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,162. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.6 per cent. Financial and banking gauges were subdued. Among stocks, Tech Mahindra advanced by 2.1 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.9 per cent, Wipro by 1.6 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.4 per cent. Energy stocks too gained with ONGC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IndianOil Corporation, GAIL and Coal India witnessing marginal gains. However, Eicher Motors was down by 1.6 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent, JSW Steel by 1 per cent and Hindalco by 0.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points or 0.34 per cent at 37,607 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 29 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,073. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.5 per cent and PSU bank by 1.4 per cent. But Nifty financial service, private bank and auto were in the red. Among stocks, Reliance Industries lost by 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,070 per share on profit-booking, a day after it reported over 30 per cent jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 13,248 crore. Eicher Motors slipped by 2.7 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.6 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and HDFC Life lost by 1.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. The other prominent losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and Asian Paints. However, Sun Pharma moved up 5.4 per cent to close at Rs 537.80 per share while Cipla witnessed a gain of Rs 5.1 per cent. JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies and Tata Motors too traded in the green. Meanwhile, Asian shares slid as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment. US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week. Japan's Nikkei dropped by 2.82 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.47 per cent and Seoul's Kospi by 0.78 per cent.
