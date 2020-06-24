Sensex ends 173 points higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 percent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty 50 gained by 81 points or 0.72 percent at 11,259.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank which dipped marginally.

The nifty metal was up by 2.5 percent, auto by 2.4 percent, IT by 1.3 percent and FMCG by 1.1 percent.

Among stocks, power utility major NTPC emerged as the top gainers by gaining 7.4 percent to Rs 95 per share.

Eicher Motors followed with gains of 4.8 percent at Rs 21,110 per share.