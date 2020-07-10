Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist
While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days.
Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.
Sky in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj turned dark when swarm of locusts attacked district on July 10. People clanged utensils to scare away locusts from their houses. Several states of North India have faced locust invasion, posing threat to crops.
Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Monday night for medical care after recovering from Covid-19 last week. He had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days, as per the press release by AIIMS media & protocol division. It also reported that Shah is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital. He was discharged from Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Aug 14 after testing Covid negative. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12Published
161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas in Delhi on August 17 after recovering from the disease. They were given a rose and a health certificate each by ITBP officials. ADG Amrit Mohan Prasad also visited the ITBP-run COVID care centre.
Soon after heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The situation near Pragati Maidan halted vehicular movement. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain'. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 34.6 C.
As Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, an artist from Jodhpur is making eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Punjab's Mohali. Organic colours have been used in the making of idols. Keeping in view the coronavirus spread, he said, "These idols can be dissolved in tub filled with water after puja. People can worship Ganesha at their houses as there won't be large gathering due to COVID-19."
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protest against Captian Amarinder Singh-led Punjab govt in Ludhiana on Aug 17 over illicit liquor consumption death case. Recently, many people had died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of Punjab.
The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol maker said, "This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for big idols due to restrictions." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Aug 22.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long Bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. The bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages. The cloudburst and landslide hit Jauljibi-Munsiyari road on July 27. A 50-meter span concrete bridge was completely washed out. BRO completed a 180-ft Bailey bridge on August 16. Many fatalities were also reported due to the landslide and road communication was also broken. The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct a 180-feet-long bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport the required resources to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains. Speaking to ANI, Colonel Somendra Banerjee said, "The bridge on this nullah was washed away in flash floods following cloudburst on July 27." This connectivity will bring relief to about 20 villages and estimated population of 15,000. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari.
Two terrorists involved in Baramulla attack were gunned down by security forces. The encounter started after security forces chased terrorists following attack. Terrorists had fired at a joint CRPF and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:41Published