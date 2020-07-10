Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist

While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days.

Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.