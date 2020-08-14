Benedictine Mass Testing (8-14-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 hours ago

Colleges and universities are acting pre- emptively to prevent any kind of covid-19 outbreak on campus.

In atchison kansas -- as benedictine staff are welcoming students back to school they're also giving them a covid-19 test to make sure they aren't bringing the virus back to campus with them.

Moving day has been anything but ordinary.

"yeah, it's been crazy.

None of us can say we've ever been through something like this."

Benedictine college welcoming their incoming student athletes friday morning testing them for covid-19 friday night "we're doing a staggered move-in.

Last saturday, we moved in all our returning athletes and we tested them afterwards.

On tuesday, we moved in all our student leaders and tested them.

Today, we're moving in our freshman athletes."

The atchison college mass testing students for covid-19 providing free saliva-based testing for students and staff "all of our faculty and staff and students.

All of our student athletes are required.

Our other students, there's an opt out if they would like.

We can get the test results in 24-48 hours."

If students do test positive students will return home or the school will arrange off campus living.

Something the college has already had to do.

"yes, we have.

You know, they told us to expect 1-3% of your population and that's kinda right there where we're at."

While covid-19 is a reality campuses across the country are facing couldn't wait to get back "it's the happiest reunion after so long apart."

"true, true.

We were gone from campus for six months and everyone is so ready to be back and be together."

Proud parents dropping their kids off at their dorms "woohoo.""this is what isaac looks like and he is a scholar athlete."

Say moving their students across the country during a pandemic has been nerve wracking "we're coming from hotspot california where they've cancelled all sports, but benedictine they're trying to make the season happen, but it's still a little scary."

Seniors admit at first the pandemic was going to ruin their senior year sure.

For sure."but rather than worry...they're learning to cherish the here and now.

"because of the pandemic, i wanted to keep an open mind so, whatever comes, i'm ready for it."

"i think that after everything going into this year, we can just remember to enjoy every moment and just be glad where we are now and we can't worry about anything else."reporting in atchison, kilee thomas kq2 news benedictine staff say this might be their highest incoming freshman class ever.

Masks are mandated on the campus and socially distancing is in practice.

