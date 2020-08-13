Global  
 

Man Faces Felony Murder Count In Atlantic City Hotel Slaying

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at an Atlantic City hotel last week.

Keshawn Faulkner, 22, of Atlantic City, faces charges of felony murder, robbery and a weapons offense in the death of Wayne Brown, 25, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Katie Johnston reports


