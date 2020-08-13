Man Faces Felony Murder Count In Atlantic City Hotel Slaying
Man Faces Felony Murder Count In Atlantic City Hotel Slaying
Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man at an Atlantic City hotel last week.
Keshawn Faulkner, 22, of Atlantic City, faces charges of felony murder, robbery and a weapons offense in the death of Wayne Brown, 25, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Katie Johnston reports
