Lightning Over Sacramento Early Monday Morning

No One Hurt After Early Morning Garage Fire In North Sacramento



Firefighters managed to keep the flames inside of the garage. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:18 Published 4 days ago

Why Was That Lightning So Sustained And Intense?



Heather Brown talks about the storms that rolled through Sunday evening into Monday morning (4:06). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 11, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:06 Published 6 days ago