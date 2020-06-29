Education Partnership Holding Ready.Set.Learn Campaign Kickoff With Local Organizations Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 05:32s - Published 2 days ago Education Partnership Holding Ready.Set.Learn Campaign Kickoff With Local Organizations Celina Pompeani reports live in Settlers Ridge and speaks with Executive VP and Market President Mark Rendulic of Citizens Bank as well as the Executive Director of the Education Partnership Josh Whiteside about the campaign to support online learning for students. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources #ProudlyTogether to Support the LGBTQ Community



In recognition of Pride Month, there’s a local nonprofit launching an important campaign to assist local LGBTQ-supportive organizations. Courage MKE, a nonprofit that serves housing and resources for.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:48 Published on June 29, 2020

