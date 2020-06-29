Education Partnership Holding Ready.Set.Learn Campaign Kickoff With Local Organizations
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 05:32s - Published
Education Partnership Holding Ready.Set.Learn Campaign Kickoff With Local Organizations
Celina Pompeani reports live in Settlers Ridge and speaks with Executive VP and Market President Mark Rendulic of Citizens Bank as well as the Executive Director of the Education Partnership Josh Whiteside about the campaign to support online learning for students.