SJSD new teacher (8-14-20)

Teacher preparing for the new school year -- with the pandemic creating so many unknowns a first-year teacher... kq2's madeline mcclain spoke with one who says it's not as bad as you think.

First day jitters aren't just for students sjsd teacher: oh, 100 percent.

I am definitely nervous.this is autumn gupta's 1st year teaching.autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: the main thing is i want to do right by my students.

I think even in the summer of just preparing and this past week i just completed some of the new teacher orientations and just realizing everything, just the nuance of what teachers are responsible for and doing.one of xx new teachers in the st.

Joseph school district.autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: "i'll be teaching 8th grade science at truman middle school.

I'm representing right now."even if it was a normal year -- with no pandemic raging -- getting the hang of teaching is a lot."i definitely did not know everything, or all the small aspects like this huge mental checklist they have constantly running through their heads of making sure they are loving on their students as entire people as humans first and then how do i communicate the content and the subject area."gupta says it's not all scary -- in a lot of ways -- this is an exciting time to start teaching.for one -- all teachers -- whether they are in their rookie season -- or award winning veterans equal footing.morgan skaith, sjsd teacher: it's kind of cool to be able to mentor these new teachers right now because we are all in the same boat which is nice."and in some ways it may be easier for new teachers.morgan skaith, sjsd teacher: we have the opportunity to kind of all be on the same level because there's so many unknowns so when they ask a question, i'm like that's a really good question.

I don't know either.

There's no rule book to throw out -- and re-write.autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: i don't know.

It's kind of a bittersweet place to be at because i have no previous things to draw from.

I can kind of get to start fresh.

I don't really have to unlearn or think about how i adapt something that i used to do to my new classroom.gupta says the district is encouraging them to ask questions... autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: here's the box but you can play out of it and in fact we encourage you to think of creative and innovative ways that maybe we weren't able to think about in the past because teaching has been what it's been for so long and now yes it's challenging, yes it's frustrating but there's also all this opportunity to just question why haven't we tried this before."and get creative...autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: "if 80 percent of the class brings back an assigned paper then you pick the tiktok dance and i will learn it and do it live for you or silly things like that."

But before you get the wrong idea -- remember gupta like many first-year teachers is 100-percent nervous.and this year will be hard.so as a community she says we can do this one thing to help.be honest about the moment we are in -- and at the same time -- try to view it as an opportunity to grow.autumn gupta, new sjsd teacher: "you've already survived through this really challenging time."reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.