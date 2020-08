Figures Show Not Every Driver Is Putting The Phone Down Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:05s - Published 23 hours ago Figures Show Not Every Driver Is Putting The Phone Down The results are in from a hands-free and distracted driving extra enforcement crackdown in Minnesota (3:05). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 17, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this