|
|
|
U.S. again tightens restrictions on Huawei
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:22s - Published
U.S. again tightens restrictions on Huawei
Washington is further tightening restrictions on Huawei, saying the Chinese telecoms firm has used third parties to skirt existing measures.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing another round of restrictions on China's Huawei as President...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •NYTimes.com
|
Commerce Department actions, first reported by Reuters, will expand restrictions announced in May
VOA News - Published
Also reported by •BBC News
|
The mobile-chip maker is lobbying the Trump administration to ease its restrictions against Huawei.
Motley Fool - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England, whilst on a visit to the site of the future Siemens Rail Factory, in Goole,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
|