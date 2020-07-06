Global  
 

U.S. again tightens restrictions on Huawei

Washington is further tightening restrictions on Huawei, saying the Chinese telecoms firm has used third parties to skirt existing measures.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


The US is making it even harder for Huawei phones to get Android updates

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei, making it..
‘We are a sovereign country’: PM Babis tells Pompeo Czechs will decide for themselves what to do with their nuclear plant & Huawei

 Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has rejected US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s push to limit his country’s contacts with Russian and Chinese firms and..
New US sanctions could slowly strangle Huawei's smartphone business

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Huawei recently became the world's biggest smartphone maker, beating Samsung and Apple (AAPL) at their own game by offering consumers..
After TikTok and WeChat, Alibaba could be the next target in Trump's tech war

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States has taken aim at some of China's biggest tech champions, from Huawei and ByteDance's TikTok to Tencent's WeChat...
