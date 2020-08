Chaparral Energy Files for Chapter 11 - Again The Street - Duration: 02:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:55s - Published Chaparral Energy Files for Chapter 11 - Again Chaparral Energy joins a growing list of energy companies navigating bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic and plunge in oil prices. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy



Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the price of oil plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15 Published on June 29, 2020