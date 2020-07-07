Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Springsteen hails Lana Del Rey as 'one of the best songwriters'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Bruce Springsteen hails Lana Del Rey as 'one of the best songwriters'

Bruce Springsteen hails Lana Del Rey as 'one of the best songwriters'

According to Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey is "one of the best songwriters" in the US.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Blech Effect Documentary Movie [Video]

The Blech Effect Documentary Movie

The Blech Effect Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: David Blech wanted to be remembered for creating an industry that saves millions of lives. Instead, he finds himself $11 million dollars..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published
Lana Del Rey releases her poetry audiobook [Video]

Lana Del Rey releases her poetry audiobook

Lana Del Rey has released an audiobook of her upcoming poetry collection 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Del Rey Oaks residents qualify for gift card for groceries [Video]

Del Rey Oaks residents qualify for gift card for groceries

The gift cars are limited to one per household

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:56Published