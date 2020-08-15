MS Dhoni Retires: Ajay Ratra reveals why Captain Cool retired from international cricket Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 14:57s - Published 6 minutes ago MS Dhoni Retires: Ajay Ratra reveals why Captain Cool retired from international cricket MS Dhoni Retires: Ajay Ratra reveals why Captain Cool retired from international cricket 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Oneindia News Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Ajay Ratra reveals what could have led to MS Dhoni @msdhoni announcing his retire… https://t.co/v6tWMLzNXG 5 hours ago myKhel.com Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Ajay Ratra reveals what could have led to MS Dhoni @msdhoni announcing his retire… https://t.co/NXAC8STOll 5 hours ago Oneindia News Exclusive! MS Dhoni @msdhoni played like a king, he never seemed to be affected by pressure throughout his career:… https://t.co/DqrGu3tdeG 6 hours ago myKhel.com Exclusive! MS Dhoni @msdhoni played like a king, he never seemed to be affected by pressure throughout his career:… https://t.co/1R1VabnyXj 6 hours ago