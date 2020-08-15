MS Dhoni Retires: Ajay Ratra reveals why Captain Cool retired from international cricket

A host of film stars such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal among many others shared emotional tributes on social media for the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced..
Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups. Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India..
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket..