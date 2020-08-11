Pops and Flops: JD.com, Tesla, and Rackspace Stocks
Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com shares are popping after a strong Q2 earnings report and a report of a 40 percent jump in users year-over-year.
Tesla shares jumped keeping the electric vehicle company stock up, doubling in price over the last three months, and cloud computing company Rackspace's shares are up on news that Amazon might acquire a minority stake in the company.