Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Students head back to school in Okeechobee County on Monday

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Students head back to school in Okeechobee County on Monday

Students head back to school in Okeechobee County on Monday

Monday marked the first day of school for students in Okeechobee County, the second school district in the area to begin the 2020-21 academic year.

Chris: RIGHT NOW CLASSES INSESSION FOR ANOTHER AREA SCHOOLDISTRICT, IT'S THE FIRST DAY OFSCHOOL IN OKEECHOBEE COUNTY.STEPHANIE SUSSKIND IS ATOKEECHOBEE HIGH SCHOOL WITH ASNAPSHOT OF HOW MANY STUDENTSDISTRICT WIDE ARE RETURNING TOBRICK AND MORTARS THIS YEAR.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiepersoltexas

Kiepersol As a lot of our teachers and students head back to school this week, we wanted to send heartfelt thanks for what ed… https://t.co/laqB8Mez9n 4 minutes ago

estheryjkang

Esther Yoon-Ji Kang RT @SSKedreporter: If you do nothing else today, read and consider this project. This fall, I hope to be following some students and some t… 9 minutes ago

mindyhager

Mindy Hager Christine Roberts, my #CitizensColleague and head of Student Lending at @CitizensBank, offers excellent advice for… https://t.co/SHEdWJ8CE0 13 minutes ago

coaccess

Colorado Access New COVID-19 guidance released for parents and teachers in Colorado as students head back to school via @KKTVNews… https://t.co/7WzOcpgbLD 22 minutes ago

Global_Montreal

Global Montreal RT @globalnews: New on YouTube: Coronavirus: Quebec government to help students catch up as they head back to school https://t.co/yr3YW90W… 24 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca New on YouTube: Coronavirus: Quebec government to help students catch up as they head back to school https://t.co/yr3YW90WSB 26 minutes ago

Edith_Roysdon

Edith Roysdon RT @SPUSALLC: As students head back to the classroom, S&P USA's ventilation solutions help ensure a safe environment. By using our QuickShi… 26 minutes ago

ExcelinEd

ExcelinEd As students head back to school, @kymyona_burk highlights strategies that states can use to combat #COVID19 slide f… https://t.co/3hUQoK59zy 40 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Girls Athletic Leadership School opens in Las Vegas [Video]

Girls Athletic Leadership School opens in Las Vegas

A new school is opening in the Las Vegas area on Monday explicitly designed for middle school girls. Visit ktnv.com to learn more about the Girls Athletic Leadership School.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:49Published
Happy first day of school, Faith Lutheran! [Video]

Happy first day of school, Faith Lutheran!

We want to wish all the students and faculty at Faith Lutheran a happy first day of school!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Monday is National Thrift Shop Day [Video]

Monday is National Thrift Shop Day

Get ready for some bargains, it's National Thrift Shop Day! To celebrate, Goodwill of Southern Nevada is offering $5 off purchases of $25 or more. Stores open at 10 a.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published