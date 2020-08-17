50 People Pick The Most Instagrammable Place In Their State Video Credit: Conde Nast Traveler - Duration: 03:39s - Published 1 minute ago 50 People Pick The Most Instagrammable Place In Their State Today on Culturally Speaking, we asked 50 people from 50 states where they head to craft the perfect envy-inducing Instagram post. Something cosmopolitan like a selfie with the Manhattan skyline from Brooklyn Bridge Park? Or maybe more like the stunning landscape of the badlands in the Dakotas? Tune in and take notes for the next time you need that rush of likes lighting up your notifications. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Oh my gosh, the entireisland is Instagrammable.If you own a bikiniand you're from Hawaii,chances are you have agazillion Instagram followers.[fast-paced music]- I think the most Instagrammableplace in Illinois would bealmost anywhere in Chicago:lakefront, the Bean.- Enchanted Rock in Hill Country.- The Bricktown Brewery.- The Boundary Waters.Just a lot of nature,trees, tons of selfies.- The poppy fields in Antelope Valley,which I was told thatI was not supposed towalk in the poppy fields,which I didn't know.- The Coralville Reservoir.- Glacier National Park.- The sunrise on top of Mount Washingtonif I had to choose just one.- Most Instagrammable placein the state of North Dakotais the Badlands; they're beautiful.- The Badlands, which are justbeautiful; they're gorgeous.- Anywhere on Lake Champlain.- IX Art Park inCharlottesville: very artistic.- I would say the mostInstagrammable would be Mammoth Cave.Not many people Instagram caves.- Oh, man, Imma say Sedona, for sure.They call it God's country.- Acadia National Park,for sure; it's gorgeous.- The Gulf Coast.Biloxi: beautiful.- The St. Louis Arch comes to mind.- The most Instagrammableplace in New Jersey isbeing close to New York andhaving a good view of New York.- Brooklyn Bridge Park.You got it all: you'vegot the view of Manhattan,you've got the Brooklyn Bridge,you can see the Statue of Liberty.- The Taos Gorge Bridge.It was on "Terminator 4."- I think the most Instagrammableplace in West Virginiais Seneca Rocks.- Sun Valley: it's gorgeous,lots of ski resorts.Also, lots of celebrity sightings.- Westport or Old Saybrookslash Mystic Seaport.- Watch Hill or Newportin one of the mansions.- Door County: it's so beautiful,and the water's blue and crystal clear.- Red Rocks is an incrediblyInstagrammable place.- Disney World, in frontof the Cinderella castle.- Either up in the mountains,or in Nashville, we have allof these beautiful murals,like big wings behind you.- The coast.You go to any of the beacheson the coast, gorgeous.You got rocky, you got sand,you got everything that looks likesomething out of a "TreasureIsland" novel; it's amazing.- The Oregon coast is probablyOregon's most Instagrammable,picturesque area.- That row of live oaksoutside of Oak AlleyPlantation in Vacherie.- Most Instagrammable place is Lake Tahoe.It's probably the prettiestbody of water in all the desert.- Indianapolis downtownon the canal river walk.- I'd say the most iconic forAlaska would be Mount Denali.- The Appalachian Trail may or may notstart or end in Georgia,but it's definitely themost Instagrammable place.- Belle Isle because whenyou go out to Belle Isle,you can look right across and see Canada,so it's a great space.You're in two states at one time.- The Haymarket in Lincoln.- The Baltimore Harbor.- The Boston Harbor.- The Flint Hills.- Kitty Hawk: it's where theWright brothers took flight.- The entire city downtownof Bentonville, Arkansas,is highly rated for Instagram.- Orange Beach, Alabama.- Charleston has the beauty of it all.You've got the Spanish mossand the water behind youand the beautiful houses.- I really like art,so probably the Andy WarholMuseum in Pittsburgh.- Main Street in Park City.It's very historic and it'sjust on a whole stretch of road.- University of Delaware in Newark.- Jackson Hole, Wyoming.- There's an amusementpark outside of Cincinnaticalled Kings Island,and there's a replica of the Eiffel Tower.Get that selfie with the Eiffel Tower.No one will ever know.





