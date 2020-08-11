Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced.

He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results.

A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic.

New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peter Weir (politician) Peter Weir (politician) Northern Irish politician


GCE Advanced Level GCE Advanced Level Subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results [Video]

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

A-level and GCSE results to be based on teachers' predictions after exams chaos in latest government U-turn

 A-level and GCSE students in England will receive grades decided by their teachers following a dramatic u-turn just days after Boris Johnson insisted this year's..
Independent

A-levels and GCSEs u-turn in Wales as results to be based on teacher predictions

 Students in Wales will get A-level and GCSE grades chosen by their teachers after the devolved government U-turned over a controversial algorithm.
Independent
A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students [Video]

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

General Certificate of Secondary Education British public examinations, generally taken aged 16

A-levels and GCSEs: U-turn as teacher estimates to be used for exam results

 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologises to students and parents for the "distress" caused.
BBC News

A-level and GCSE results: Pressure mounts on ministers to solve exam crisis

 It comes as Northern Ireland announces it will accept teacher-assessed results for GCSEs on Thursday.
BBC News

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

James Nesbitt carries father's coffin at funeral [Video]

James Nesbitt carries father's coffin at funeral

Northern Irish actor James Nesbitt carries his father's coffin and speaksoutside a house in Coleraine. James Nesbitt Snr was the former headmaster of aprimary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane in Co Antrim.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Gold worth about $3.8bn expected in Northern Ireland mountains [Video]

Gold worth about $3.8bn expected in Northern Ireland mountains

The Sperrin Mountains have drawn the interest of a Canadian mining company, but many people there say they want the metal to stay underground.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 07:46Published

Northern Ireland to let teachers decide GCSE grades after A-level algorithm fiasco

 But government in England still yet to make move or set out appeals process
Independent

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A-level students can use grades in mock exams to progress to degree courses

GCSE and A-level students in England will be able to use grades in mock exams to progress to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

izziemcguireee

Ismahan RT @10DowningStreet: A Level, AS Level and GCSE results will now be based on teacher-assessed grades. Students will receive the higher of… 1 minute ago

DoukaniKhedija

Khedija Doukani RT @tes: U-turn confirmed. @Ofqual has decided to 'award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment gr… 2 minutes ago

clforder21

Dr Clare Forder RT @uniofbrighton: Exam grading – an update from us It has been confirmed that A Level and GCSE students will receive grades based on thei… 5 minutes ago

isamutlib

Isa Mutlib 😷 Wear A Mask RT @southandcitycol: Following Government announcement that #ALevel, AS Level & GCSE pupils will receive their teacher assessed grades, we… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Students protest in London over downgraded A-level results [Video]

Students protest in London over downgraded A-level results

A protest has taken place in Parliament Square after an algorithm was used to determine the grades of A-level students with many losing out on university offers as a result. Report by Czubalam. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:41Published
Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading [Video]

Students attend Westminster protest after outrage at A-level results downgrading

More than 250 A-level students have gathered in Westminster for a protestagainst the recent downgrading of thousands of results. Many are holding signsreading “trust our teachers” as the students..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Hundreds of students demonstrate in London against A-Level markdowns [Video]

Hundreds of students demonstrate in London against A-Level markdowns

Hundreds of students demonstrated at Parliament Square in London on Sunday (August 16th) against the markdown of their predicted A-Level grades before marching to the Department For Education. Many..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:26Published