NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced.

He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results.

A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic.

New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.