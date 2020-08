Thailand's bookish lawyer who took on a king Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:43s - Published Thailand's bookish lawyer who took on a king The deafening cheer for Anon Nampa at Thailand's biggest demonstration in years underlined the bookish human rights lawyer's emergence at the forefront of a youth protest movement with his taboo-breaking call for reforms to the monarchy. Megan Revell reports. 0

