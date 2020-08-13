Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge , a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades.

S&P ends lower after flirting with record The S&P 500 ended slightly lower Thursday after briefly trading above its record closing high level for a second day, and the Dow also fell in the wake of a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems. Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. retail sales rise at slower pace U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. As Fred Katayama reports, it could slow further in the months ahead amid spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks.

Time to buy Bitcoin: ex-Prudential CEO George Ball George Ball, now CEO of Sanders Morris Harris, says Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies could soon become sought after as a safe-haven asset. He tells Fred Katayama why he thinks many wealthy investors or traders will consider buying them after Labor Day.

S&P ends almost flat The S&P 500 closed nearly flat on Friday despite coming close again to its record closing high, as data on the U.S. economy added to uncertainty over the recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

The only road leading to Valdez, Alaska was blocked Friday by an avalanche. Norah O'Donnell reports.

Department of Transportation officials prepare to clear an Alaskan highway of avalanche snow. KTVA's Heather Hintze reports.

Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry [NFA] Reuters spoke with party activists, officials and voters, who fear victory could still slip from their grasp. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

The president’s restrictions on Chinese tech may be part of an eye-for-an-eye logic called reciprocity. The price could be a global patchwork of online fiefs.

Illustration by William Joel / The Verge The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei, making it..

Trump Narrows The Gap CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife.

