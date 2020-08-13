Global  
 

Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades.

Fred Katayama reports.


Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

US approves oil leasing plan for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; activists call it 'shameless'

 Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the sprawling home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife.
U.S. approves oil leasing plan for Alaska wildlife refuge

 Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife.
Duration: 00:32Published

The Verge

NYTimes.com
Duration: 01:41Published

Duration: 01:14Published
Duration: 05:19Published
Duration: 01:13Published
Duration: 01:30Published

