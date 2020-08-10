Pa. Health Dept. Reports 384 New Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 384 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 2,730 cases of the new coronavirus...

(MENAFN) On Sunday August 9 the Health Ministry stated that Kuwait accounted 514 new Coronavirus...

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over...