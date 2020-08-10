|
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 384 New Coronavirus Cases
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 384 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 384 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths.
