Pa. Health Dept. Reports 384 New Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 384 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths.


With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over...
Mid-Day

Kuwait accounts 514 new Coronavirus cases

(MENAFN) On Sunday August 9 the Health Ministry stated that Kuwait accounted 514 new Coronavirus...
MENAFN.com


New Colorado coronavirus cases drop for second week, but remain above June’s low point

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 2,730 cases of the new coronavirus...
Denver Post


