Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in UAE
Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in UAE
Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug.
3, a royal household spokesman said on Monday, putting an end to an international guessing game over the 82-year-old's whereabouts.
Francis Maguire reports.
