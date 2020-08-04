Global  
 

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in UAE

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in UAE

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos in UAE

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in the United Arab Emirates since Aug.

3, a royal household spokesman said on Monday, putting an end to an international guessing game over the 82-year-old's whereabouts.

Francis Maguire reports.


United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

India and UAE hold wide-ranging talks, resolve to boost ties

 The ministry of external affairs said the Indian side invited further investments from the UAE in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure..
IndiaTimes

Juan Carlos: Spain's former king confirmed to be in UAE

 Juan Carlos, now linked to a corruption probe, has been in the Gulf country for two weeks, palace says.
BBC News

Israel and UAE launch direct phone links after historic accord

 The two countries' foreign ministers hold a telephone call following a deal to normalise relations.
BBC News

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic..
WorldNews

Ex-Spanish King Juan Carlos in UAE amid growing financial scandal, royal officials confirm

Former monarch Juan Carlos I of Spain has been in the United Arab Emirates since he left his country...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Where in the world is Juan Carlos of Spain? Mystery still swirls after ex-king's shock exile

The whereabouts of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos continue to be a source of international...
National Post - Published

Photograph Appears to Show Spain's Former King Landing in UAE

Former King Juan Carlos I appears to have traveled to Abu Dhabi after abandoning Spain amid...
Newsmax - Published


baldasano

Dolores A. Fernández🔻 RT @ErnestoEkaizer: #JCI Spain's scandal-plagued ex-King Juan Carlos, 82, HAS fled to the UAE https://t.co/GE2w1BSnbt via @MailOnline 7 seconds ago

BevVincent

Bev Vincent RT @BBCWorld: Spain's former king Juan Carlos now living in United Arab Emirates, Spanish royal palace confirms https://t.co/UCPqe1EtDW 30 seconds ago

assumpta6061

assumpta RT @ErnestoEkaizer: Spain’s scandal-stricken King Juan Carlos is in UAE https://t.co/47fEDb4BNG 1 minute ago

SoleIlusa

ilusa RT @durolandia: Spain’s scandal-stricken King Juan Carlos is in UAE 2 weeks after announcing departure from Spain, Royal Palace confirms hi… 5 minutes ago

Irek001959

CONTROVERSIALIST BBC News - Juan Carlos: Spain's former king confirmed to be in UAE https://t.co/KPzmIXTFDF 7 minutes ago

AncMadrid

ANC Madrid 🎗 RT @assemblea_int: ◼️◻️📰 Spanish institutions and media are trying to cover the former king's scandals while he is enjoying a golden retire… 7 minutes ago

RB_Scott_80

Ronald @RepAdamSchiff If you need to know what the future holds for the Trump family, watch what is happening with King Ju… https://t.co/Fe6RV7bft8 8 minutes ago

OscarBergamin

Oscar A.M. Bergamin RT @anadoluagency: Spain’s scandal-stricken King Juan Carlos is in UAE https://t.co/IPgyqCxIOA https://t.co/H45vmFXBDY 9 minutes ago


Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC [Video]

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC

Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, has been in Abu Dhabi since leaving his country amid allegations of corruption, the ABC newspaper has reported. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace [Video]

How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him. This is how he went..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]] [Video]

[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:25Published