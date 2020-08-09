Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media.

Joe Davies reports.

After days of mass protests, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko now says a new presidential election will be held after the country adopts a new constitution.

That's according to Russian media.

It came only hours after he told tractor workers in Minsk that he's ready to share power - but said there wouldn't be another vote until he was killed.

Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26 years in power.

The country has been beset by protests and strikes since he won a sixth term in office on August 9 in an election which his opponents say he rigged.

Eyes are now on Russia - Belarus' ally going back to the Soviet era - where President Putin has offered Lukashenko military help.

Lithuania's foreign affairs minister reacted by saying Russian military help in Belarus would constitute "an invasion".

That intervention came as Belarus began carrying out military exercises near the border with Lithuania.

But a senior parliamentary official in Lithuania said the exercise didn't pose a threat and Lithuania would not be reacting.

Lithuania is also where Belarus opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled last week to be with her children.

On Monday (August 17), she released a new video demanding a new election - and said she was ready to lead her country.

"I'm prepared to take responsibility and act as the nation's leader during this period so the country settles down and gets back to normality, so that we can release all political prisoners and prepare a legal framework and conditions to hold another round of presidential elections in the shortest time possible." The EU has also waded in - launching a process of imposing sanctions on Belarussian officials it deems responsible for election fraud and a crackdown on protests that followed the disputed election result.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Lukashenko remains defiant as protests mount [Video]

Lukashenko remains defiant as protests mount

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:10Published
Analysis: Lukashenko slipping, but won't leave without fight [Video]

Analysis: Lukashenko slipping, but won't leave without fight

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:03Published

Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount

 Minsk: Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to..
WorldNews
Analysis: Putin fears prospect of losing Lukashenko [Video]

Analysis: Putin fears prospect of losing Lukashenko

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:31Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

In pictures: Belarus rocked by anti-government protests

 Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets amid anger over a disputed election.
BBC News
Belarus elections: EU president calls emergency summit [Video]

Belarus elections: EU president calls emergency summit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:02Published
Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader' [Video]

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader'

Belarus' opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya hasannounced she is ready to take on the mantle of the presidency after a week ofdaily mass protests across the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Lithuania Lithuania Country on the shore of the Baltic Sea

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus [Video]

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Belarus: Baltic states call for new 'transparent' election amid protests

 The leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia urge Belarus to re-run its disputed presidential vote.
BBC News
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Belarusian opposition leader calls for new protests, vote recount

 Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for further peaceful protests and urged supporters to sign an online petition..
WorldNews

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012 and de facto dictator of Russia since early 2000

Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun [Video]

Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as unrest continues in the wake of the Belarusian presidential election.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Putin tells Belarusian leader Russia ready to help militarily if necessary

 MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian leader Alexander in a phone call on Sunday that Moscow stood ready to provide help in accordance...
WorldNews

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991

Windblown Pope Francis prays for Ukraine

 At the Vatican, in high winds, Pope Francis appealed for an end to fighting in Ukraine, a day after the former Soviet republic saw its worst violence since..
CBS News

Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

 Minsk, Belarus (CNN)Several people who were detained for participating in mass protests in Belarus this week allege that the country's security forces beat,..
WorldNews

Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for U.S. than Soviet Union was - Pompeo

 PRAGUE (Reuters) - China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the..
WorldNews
Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia [Video]

Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Belarusian politician and educator

Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead [Video]

Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Ryanair cuts flights as EU virus rates hit bookings

 The airline said activity for September and October "notably weakened" over the past 10 days.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 136 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 136 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Inside the corruption allegations plaguing Malta

 The smallest nation in the European Union is earning an unsavory reputation, with a series of scandals involving allegations of bribery, cronyism and money..
CBS News

Minsk Minsk Capital of Belarus

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk [Video]

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched in Belarus against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on

 Tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a disputed election, as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Belarus leader vows to crack down on protesters after disputed election result

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has warned protesters who challenge official election results...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Belarus live updates: Lukashenko says no new election 'unless you kill me'

Facing growing protests, President Alexander Lukashenko has said no fresh elections will take place...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Belarus election panel says authoritarian leader Lukashenko on track for 6th term

Even before polling stations in Belarus had fully closed, the head of the country's election...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily



Tweets about this

josegil157

Jose Miguel Gil RT @AFP: @sergeygapon #UPDATE President Donald Trump said Monday the United States was following events "very closely" in Belarus, the form… 6 minutes ago

johnson

Luke Johnson “Over 26 years, Lukashenko has chosen very obedient deputies and very obedient military ... They are handsomely pai… https://t.co/OrxoToihw0 7 minutes ago

BalmforthTom

tom balmforth First leader of Belarus says Lukashenko may still cling to power with Kremlin help https://t.co/XksTnFwt8O 10 minutes ago

sbandera

Stefko Bandera Belarus leader Lukashenko says there will be no new election: Belta | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/XqKAnAblAx 23 minutes ago

affixedbayonet

Biden or Apartheid RT @Reuters: Belarus leader Lukashenko says there will be no new election: Belta https://t.co/g3XfgQ2dam https://t.co/crsf5kCV4y 28 minutes ago

AFP

AFP news agency @sergeygapon #UPDATE President Donald Trump said Monday the United States was following events "very closely" in Be… https://t.co/q5YQawBBJH 33 minutes ago

WillMcLeodRVA

Will McLeod I had a Belarusian friend who used to say "Only an assassin can save Belarus." I'm starting to realize she wasn't j… https://t.co/Wn2Ufmfxv4 37 minutes ago

astgat

dmitri smirnoff RT @AlexandreKrausz: Belarusian opposition leader #Tsikhanouskaya addresses the country and states to be ready to lead nation. Urged secur… 45 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant [Video]

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Belarusian leader rejects calls to step down as tens of thousands rally for largest protest yet against disputed vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests [Video]

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Lukashenko rejects calls to step down as thousands rally for the biggest demonstration yet against disputed election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests [Video]

EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests

Bloc takes first step towards new sanctions over post-election crackdown as opposition leader calls for more protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published