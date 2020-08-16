Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman?
Spanish football expert Graham Hunter explains why Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed the new Barcelona manager this week to take over from Quique Setien.
Ronald Koeman in profileWe take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.
Koeman favourite to become new Barcelona coach - media reportsRonald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach according to some media reports with Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Thierry Henry also contenders for the job.