Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman?

Why do Barcelona want to appoint Koeman?

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter explains why Ronald Koeman is set to be appointed the new Barcelona manager this week to take over from Quique Setien.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Koeman may replace Setien as Barcelona coach - Balague

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsIndian Express


Ronald Koeman: Barcelona could pick Netherlands manager to replace Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Daily StarCBS Sports


Barcelona will appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week with Quique Setien set to be sacked

Barcelona will reportedly appoint Holland boss Ronald Koeman as their new manager. Well-respected...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ronald Koeman in profile [Video]

Ronald Koeman in profile

We take a look at Ronald Koeman's managerial career as he looks set to becomethe next head coach at Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Koeman favourite to become new Barcelona coach - media reports [Video]

Koeman favourite to become new Barcelona coach - media reports

Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach according to some media reports with Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Thierry Henry also contenders for the job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:27Published