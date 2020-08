Azrael The Servant Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high https://t.co/jRIiq30eVL via @physorg_com 2 weeks ag… https://t.co/5cPqTRccgA 6 minutes ago

Multan Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high https://t.co/JrnjJ44F2K via @physorg_com 13 minutes ago

JPLaBerdia Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high https://t.co/1gTbJms7No https://t.co/d24iqPSswd 15 minutes ago

Peasant Steve RT @NewProTimes: ☀️ Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high ☀️ #RenewableEnergy #technology #innovation #tech #tech… 16 minutes ago

Dave Evans Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high. Worldwide, the five hottest years in history (sinc… https://t.co/ImCGeNul2Y 24 minutes ago

New Progressive Times ☀️ Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high ☀️ #RenewableEnergy #technology #innovation… https://t.co/mOR4f3WUxy 34 minutes ago