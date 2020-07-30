Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer

Though Taylor Swift recently released a surprise studio album to much fanfare, .people on TikTok are much more interested in the pop queen’s 2008 Shakespeare-inspired single, “Love Story”.it’s been the soundtrack to a viral trend that involves a mock proposal, a rogue skateboard and a lot of hip-thrusting.22-year-old Thadeus Labuszewski — or Disco Lines, as he’s known when he’s DJing — created his fist-pumping “Love Story” remix in April 2019.“I kind of did the whole thing as a joke,” Labuszewski told In The Know.

“I was like, ‘It would be hilarious if we took a country-pop song and just made it deep house’ ”.the song only had about 100,000 streams on SoundCloud prior to its debut on TikTok.

So what happened?.On July 9, Ethan Hungarter used the remix to create a POV scenario in which he and a friend are trying to impress the viewer with their “dance skills” (AKA a lot of hip-thrusting).Hungarter’s video caught the attention of TikTok user Pokemonmasterzo.

He added a mid-song tracking and overhead clap.His version of the “Love Story” challenge went viral.

From there, the trend pretty much exploded with more than 5.6 million videos to date