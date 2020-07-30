Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer

Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer

Though Taylor Swift recently released a surprise studio album to much fanfare, .people on TikTok are much more interested in the pop queen’s 2008 Shakespeare-inspired single, “Love Story”.it’s been the soundtrack to a viral trend that involves a mock proposal, a rogue skateboard and a lot of hip-thrusting.22-year-old Thadeus Labuszewski — or Disco Lines, as he’s known when he’s DJing — created his fist-pumping “Love Story” remix in April 2019.“I kind of did the whole thing as a joke,” Labuszewski told In The Know.

“I was like, ‘It would be hilarious if we took a country-pop song and just made it deep house’ ”.the song only had about 100,000 streams on SoundCloud prior to its debut on TikTok.

So what happened?.On July 9, Ethan Hungarter used the remix to create a POV scenario in which he and a friend are trying to impress the viewer with their “dance skills” (AKA a lot of hip-thrusting).Hungarter’s video caught the attention of TikTok user Pokemonmasterzo.

He added a mid-song tracking and overhead clap.His version of the “Love Story” challenge went viral.

From there, the trend pretty much exploded with more than 5.6 million videos to date


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ones To Watch: Maisie Peters And Zoe Wees [Video]

Ones To Watch: Maisie Peters And Zoe Wees

Get to know 20-year-old Maisie Peters as she celebrates the success of her new song "Sad Girl Summer" and being recognized by her idol, Taylor Swift. Plus, 17-year-old German singer Zoe Wees details..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:43Published
BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's 'folklore' scores No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, 6ix9ine celebrates his freedom from house arrest and BTS gets explosive with a new single.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:09Published
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Revamped Version of 'Cardigan' | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Revamped Version of 'Cardigan' | Billboard News

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a revamped version of her 'Folklore' single "Cardigan" on Wednesday (July 29) night via the rustic video for the stripped-down "Cabin in the Candlelight" version of the..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:00Published