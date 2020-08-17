TikTok trend has women sharing their exact measurements to combat body dysmorphia

Imagine looking in the mirror and instead of seeinga truthful reflection of your appearance, you’reconfronted by something much more menacing.And then, against all reason, your brainspeaks up to reassure you, “yes, that’s correct,that’s exactly what you look like”.This is the reality facedby people struggling with bodydysmorphic disorder (BDD).Cassidy Tweedt, a 27-year-old student whostruggles with both BDD and bipolar disorder,is actively doing her part by encouraging womento share their body measurements.She hopes to help those with thedisease contextualize their appearancesand regain footing in reality.“Another girl I follow posted her measurementsfor clothes ... I was like, wow, that’s the samesize as me but she looks so much different thanhow I see myself.

And I thought it was so helpfulto see a girl my size.

So here you go, this is me”.Over 100 TikTokers have sharedtheir measurements in similarvideos using her audio."I definitely did not plan on women using my soundto make their own videos and spread more and morebody sizes.

The variety was so stunning to see”