Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week, causing widespread damage in towns and destroying millions of acres of farmland.
The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. Fred Katayama reports.
CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.