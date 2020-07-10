Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week, causing widespread damage in towns and destroying millions of acres of farmland.

Colette Luke has the latest.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

NYC to rely on NYPD to stop shooting surge -mayor [Video]

NYC to rely on NYPD to stop shooting surge -mayor

When asked about the recent surge of violence in New York City and President Donald Trump's criticism of it, NYC mayor said that he would rely on the NYPD to solve the issue.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26
Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge [Video]

Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07

John Kasich, a ‘Deeply Worried’ Republican, Steps Up for Biden

 John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com
Trump Narrows The Gap [Video]

Trump Narrows The Gap

CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32

Iowa Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

'Iowans are hurting': 75,000 still don't have power one week after derecho; governor requests $3.9B

 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requested about $3.9 billion in recovery funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance Program.
 
USATODAY.com

Iowa governor requests nearly $4 billion in aid after deadly derecho windstorm

 A week after a deadly derecho windstorm slammed Iowa, people across the state are still having trouble. Many buildings were reduced to rubble and crop fields..
CBS News

Iowa "hurting" after storm, seeks $4 billion in disaster aid

 The derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn.
CBS News

National Futures Association

Violent clashes at protests across U.S. [Video]

Violent clashes at protests across U.S.

[NFA] Right wing demonstrators fought with counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49
Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21

Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he has signed an emergency...
SeattlePI.com


Powerful 'Derecho’ Storm Brings Severe Damages To Iowa [Video]

Powerful 'Derecho’ Storm Brings Severe Damages To Iowa

Powerful thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind up to 100 miles per hour in central Iowa on Monday leaving significant damages.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:32
When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It [Video]

When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It

US President Donald J. Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39
President Trump approves disaster declaration [Video]

President Trump approves disaster declaration

President Trump approves disaster declaration

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:39