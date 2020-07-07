Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel

Watch: 103-year-old beats Covid within 20 days, discharged from hospital



A 103-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The centenarian identified as Aluva resident Parred was given a warm send off by the hospital staff when he was being discharged. He was brought out on a stretcher and given a bouquet of roses by one of the hospital staff. Pareed was hospitalised after he tested positive on 28 July, 2020. Even though he was not displaying any major symptoms, he was treated by a team of specialists at the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam by a team of, considering his advanced age. Pareed recovered in just 20 days after he was diagnosed and has now been discharged from the hospital. The elderly are considered to be the most vulnerable to Covid and this centenarian's recovery has enthused the patients and the hospital staff alike. Kerala has registered over 47 thousand cases of Covid so far. 1,758 new active cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday alone, while over 1300 people under treatment recovered. Watch the full video for all the details.

