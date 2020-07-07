Om Birla inaugurates Kerala Legislative Assembly's TV channel

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working for Kerala Government.' While speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on July 07, Ramesh Chennithala said, "I have written to PM, asking for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the gold smuggling case. By misusing diplomatic channel, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) helped culprits. Merely removing Secretary won't solve issue." "Chief Minister also can't be spared as without his knowledge this could not have happened," he added.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on August 17. Both leaders met at the latter's residence in Indore. Later reacting on Digvijaya Singh's tweet where he said, water of Chambal hates Traitors, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has the full freedom to say whatever he wants, in the end there is only one god and that is the people. They will decide who is real and fake."
With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance service was started to help move Covid patients living in areas that are isolated from the mainland. Kerala, which was the first state to report Covid-19 case in India earlier this year, has over 15,000 active cases. On Sunday, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to laud the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old lady beating Covid, the chief minister further congratulated the health workers of the state.
The former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kerala's Kochi. M Sivasankar was questioned for around 5 hours by ED sleuths on August 15. He arrived at the ED office at around 03:30 pm for questioning. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 05.
A 103-year-old man has recovered from Covid-19 in Ernakulam, Kerala. The centenarian identified as Aluva resident Parred was given a warm send off by the hospital staff when he was being discharged. He was brought out on a stretcher and given a bouquet of roses by one of the hospital staff. Pareed was hospitalised after he tested positive on 28 July, 2020. Even though he was not displaying any major symptoms, he was treated by a team of specialists at the Kalamassery Medical College in Ernakulam by a team of, considering his advanced age. Pareed recovered in just 20 days after he was diagnosed and has now been discharged from the hospital. The elderly are considered to be the most vulnerable to Covid and this centenarian's recovery has enthused the patients and the hospital staff alike. Kerala has registered over 47 thousand cases of Covid so far. 1,758 new active cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday alone, while over 1300 people under treatment recovered. Watch the full video for all the details.
A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more.
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Vinod Nagar area of Delhi. Police registered a case in this regard. Further probe is underway in the matter. Additional DCP of East Delhi, Mandeep Singh said, "She was declared brought dead when taken to hospital. We are investigating the matter further."