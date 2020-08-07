'Unaware' about HC order, Himachal University conducts final year exams

Global  
 

Himachal Pradesh University on August 17 conducted final year examination of college students despite High Court's stay on UGC exams in the state.

Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Govt College Shimla, Pawan Kumar Salaria, said examinations of sixth semester were conducted in their college with all COVID precautions on August 17.

State's Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, when asked about it, said the government got to know about Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision only in the morning when the students were already enroute for their exams.


