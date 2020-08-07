'Unaware' about HC order, Himachal University conducts final year exams
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:09s - Published
'Unaware' about HC order, Himachal University conducts final year exams
Himachal Pradesh University on August 17 conducted final year examination of college students despite High Court's stay on UGC exams in the state.
Principal of Rajiv Gandhi Govt College Shimla, Pawan Kumar Salaria, said examinations of sixth semester were conducted in their college with all COVID precautions on August 17.
State's Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, when asked about it, said the government got to know about Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision only in the morning when the students were already enroute for their exams.
India's COVID deaths crossed 50,000 mark on August 17. On August 17, the national capital reported 18 deaths with 787 new COVID infections. Southern state, Tamil Nadu recorded 120 deaths with 5,890 infections taking total number of cases to over 3 lakh. 115 deaths and over 6000 COVID cases were witnessed in Karnataka. Meanwhile, positive cases in Maharashtra rose to over 6 lakh with 8,493 new cases and 228 deaths.
A group of artists have started theatre activities in an open space amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The artists have come forward and started rehearsals of theatre plays in open area aiming to make audience aware about the COVID-19 situation in the Valley through online platform. Due to the pandemic situation, all the cultural and traditional activities, including theatre plays were halted. Since the COVID situation has become a better in the Valley, artists resumed their rehearsals. Artists are making plays related to COVID situation to aware the masses. The play has been written by Mohamad Hanief. The purpose of this initiative is to revive the cultural activities including theatre plays and aware people about several issues. The rehearsals are being done under the supervision of theater director Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan. These artists are also following the guidelines issued by the government on COVID-19. They were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams or final-year students, in compliance with the directions passed by the University Grants Commission and the court...