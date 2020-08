2020 graduates create balloon business amid pandemic

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 days ago

ACCORDING TO THE LABORDEPARTMENT--ONE IN FIVE RECENT COLLEGE GRADSWASJOBLESS IN JUNE.WHEN TWO YOUNG, LOCAL WOMENCOULDN'TFIND THE POSITIONS THEY WANTED,THEYCREATED THEM.AND NOW, THEIR SMALL BUSINESS ISBLOWINGUP... 57- WITH SENIOR YEAR BEING CUTSHORT I HAD SOME EXTRA TIME ONMY HANDS 1:03....IF IT HADN'T BEEN FOR THECORONAVIRUS,MALLORY ABRAHAM AND LEIGHASHLEY COURTNEYMIGHT NOT BE BUSINESS OWNERS.WHILE IN HOME IN JACKSONFINISHING HERVIRTUAL SENIOR YEAR AT OLEMISS-- COURTNEYSAW SOME ELABORATE BALLOONS ONINSTAGRAM AND THOUGHT I COULDDO THAT.ABRAHAM HAD JUST MOVED BACK TOJACKSON AFTER YEARS OF WORKINGIN L-A.AND WAS GAME FOR TEAMING UP.1:24- MALLORY ABRAHAML ONE OFMY GOOD FRIENDS IN L-A DOES ANINSTALLMENT AND ONE DAY SHE WASNICE ENOUGH TO LET'S GO LET'S DOIT WHY NOT 1;42WITH THAT-- MAKE IT POP WASBORN1:58- LEIGH ASHLEY: WE HAD ABETTER RESPONSE THAN WE EXPECTEDESPECIALLY WITH THE VIRUS GOINGON WE DIDN'T KNOW IF IT WOULDTAKE OFF OR NOT 2:05 THE GIRLSWORK TOGETHER CREATING THEBALLOON DESIGNS FOR CLIENTS OFALL AGES.2:13-LEIGH ASHLEY: ITS BEEN FUNTOHELP PEOPLE FIND WAYS TOCELEBRATE EVEN THOUGH THEIRBIRTHDAY PARTIES...LOOKDIFFERENT THAN NORMAL 2:24DRIVEWAY BIRTHDAY PARTIES, BABYSHOWERS, BACK TO SCHOOL EVENTSMADEMORE COLORFUL BY THEIRCREATIONS.4:18-ITS FUN TO PULL OUT ANINSPIRATION BOARD AND SEND IT TOTHEM AND ITS CRAZY WHAT YOUCAN COME UP WITH WITH SOMETHINGAS SIMPLE AS A BALLOON.

4:27 THE WOMEN HAVE A HARD TIMEPICTURING WHERE THEY'D LIKE TOTAKE THEIR BUSINESS--BECAUSE FIVE MONTHS AGO THEY HADNO IDEATHEY'D BE HERE...STARTING ABUSINESS IN A PANDEMIC.BUT THEY ARE EXPANDING...NOWINSTALLING BALLOON DISPLAYS ALLOVERMISSISSIPP