2 Works for You interview with Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Dart

Project Safe Schools: Bixby Public School, Sending Half of the Students At A TimeBixby Public Schools has decided to send half of the students to school at a time.
Medical Data Pros Say They're 'Troubled' By Trump Admin's Change In Reporting COVID-19 CasesHealth records professionals are up in arms over a recent change by the Trump Administration in how to report COVID-19 data. CNN reports public health advisers to the US government said in a letter..
PPE delivered for some Green Country schoolsPPE delivered for some Green Country schools