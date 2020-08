A-level students react after Government U-turn PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:02s - Published A-level students react after Government U-turn A-level students in England have shared their delight after a U-turn on thegrading of exam results turned despair over their futures into hope once more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lorraine Collins RT @DailyMirror: Students react after A-level u-turn - but it's 'little consolation' for many https://t.co/CVbHPv9e0k https://t.co/hwvTpNjr… 3 minutes ago Daily Mirror Students react after A-level u-turn - but it's 'little consolation' for many https://t.co/CVbHPv9e0k https://t.co/hwvTpNjrzd 6 minutes ago Cameron Cowey RT @itvnews: 'I'm over the moon with what I've got.' Students react to their results at Southmoor Academy in Sunderland #AlevelResults htt… 4 days ago ITV News 'I'm over the moon with what I've got.' Students react to their results at Southmoor Academy in Sunderland… https://t.co/qYOu5QuW0V 4 days ago