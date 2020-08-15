Grant Me Hope: 10-year-old foster child Jasper looking for a forever home

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 11 minutes ago

Every monday here on wxxv we- feature a child from mississipp- hoping to get adopted.- 10 year old jasper relies on hi- faith in god to get through - the difficult times.- he is looking for a mom and dad- to love him.- - - - - my name is jasper and i'm in th- 3rd - grade.

These are things i like- to do, play, ride my bike - outside, play hide and- seek, jump on the trampoline, - and fish.

Some of my favorite - - - - games are roadblock and - minecraft and fortnight.- my paw paw taught me how to pla- guitar and he had a beautiful - red guitar.

I haven't - played it in a long time becaus- i haven't been playing it at- - - - like where my brother lives now- my favorite music is church - music because it's about god.

I- i could go- anywhere in the world it'd be - heaven.

'cause i can see god.

I- - - - would ask him what's gonna- happen next.- i really like when i feel loved- and fun, and happiness.

I tell- people i care about - them 'cause i help them; share- with them and let them play wit- my toys, and i'm kind - to them.- today i feel grateful for - getting someone to adopt me.

So- i can have a family;- brothers and sisters.

I can - play with them.

We can go - outside or we can play our vide- games.- adopted means if you're getting- adopted then you're going to- - - - have a new mom and dad, and - family.

i get sad sometimes but i know god's gonna take care of me.

if you would like to learn more about adopting jasper call 601-359-4133. the mississippi department of child protection services website is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-dot-gov.