Joseph Gordon-Levitt Breaks Down His Career, from '10 Things I Hate About You' to 'Inception'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes us through his legendary acting career, breaking down his roles in 'A River Runs Through It,' '3rd Rock from the Sun,' '10 Things I Hate About You,' 'Brick,' '500 Days of Summer,' 'Inception,' 'Don Jon,' 'Hit RECord on TV' and 'Project Power.'

PROJECT POWER is available now on Netflix, http://www.netflix.com/projectpower