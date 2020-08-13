Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite team announced a new policy .The policy allows players to buy V-bucks at a 20 percent discount when buying directly from the Epic Store rather than a third-party platform.An Apple spokesperson said that the new V-bucks discount violates the App Store’s guidelines regarding in-app purchases.A Google spokesperson echoed the same response in regards to Google Play.This is a bold move by Epic Games, but not a surprising one.

CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized the 30 percent cut that Google takes from all products sold on Play.Epic’s lawsuit against Apple claimed that the company has become one of the massively powerful mega-corporations it once criticized.At a valuation of $17 billion dollars, Epic is hardly an underdog itself, but these latest lawsuits have been raising more questions about equity in the gaming industry


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Epic sues Apple, alleges 'monopolistic practices'

Cary video game giant Epic Games is suing Apple, accusing the technology firm of “monopolistic...
bizjournals - Published

Apple and Google just got sued by the maker of the hugely popular video game 'Fortnite' over their app store policies. Here's what you need to know about the major antitrust battle it reignited. (AAPL)

Apple and Google just got sued by the maker of the hugely popular video game 'Fortnite' over their app store policies. Here's what you need to know about the major antitrust battle it reignited. (AAPL) · Epic Games sued Apple and Google on Thursday for booting its popular video game "Fortnite" from...
Business Insider - Published

Fortnite developer Epic Games sues Apple and Google after it is kicked out of app stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games has sued Apple and Google, accusing them of using their app stores...
Independent - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Wrap



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google [Video]

'Fortnite' Company Epic Games Files Suit Against Apple and Google

Both Apple and Google removed 'Fortnite' from their app stores on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store [Video]

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
Epic Games Battle With Apple & Google; Actor David Arquette Joins | Digital Trends Live 8.14.20 [Video]

Epic Games Battle With Apple & Google; Actor David Arquette Joins | Digital Trends Live 8.14.20

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished