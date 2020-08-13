Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite team announced a new policy .The policy allows players to buy V-bucks at a 20 percent discount when buying directly from the Epic Store rather than a third-party platform.An Apple spokesperson said that the new V-bucks discount violates the App Store’s guidelines regarding in-app purchases.A Google spokesperson echoed the same response in regards to Google Play.This is a bold move by Epic Games, but not a surprising one.

CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized the 30 percent cut that Google takes from all products sold on Play.Epic’s lawsuit against Apple claimed that the company has become one of the massively powerful mega-corporations it once criticized.At a valuation of $17 billion dollars, Epic is hardly an underdog itself, but these latest lawsuits have been raising more questions about equity in the gaming industry