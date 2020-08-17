Global  
 

Crews responding to several lightning fires in Butte County

Action News Now is on fire watch after a morning thunderstorm brought lightning strikes throughout Butte County.

Right now cal fire is is responding to 25 separate fires...they're being called the 'butte complex" taking a live look now at what the alert wildfire cameras is showing from bloomer mountain... this is the kelly ridge area... where four to five firs... ten to 15 acres each area burning there is no immediate threat to homes.

And this shows smoke in the forest ranch/ cohasset ridge area.

Thisis from the doe mill road camera.

There are several small fires, again ... no immediate threat to homes.

## among the lightning firs... one in the butte valley area.

Take a look.

This fire burned near highway 70 close to clark road.

When we arrived on scene only smoke was showing.

Firefighters were also on scene near durham pentz road for a separate fire.

Fire captain john gaddie tells us several lightning strikes came down at 7 this morning - he says its just one of the challenges of getting all these fires under control.

"lightning doesn't discriminate.

It strikes where it wants to and some of these places have no roads they're in very remote locations.

We rely on the public to call in on some of these fires.

Once we find where these fires are we'll try to get resources on the ground there."

And take a look at this - a viewer sent us this picture of a lightning bolt near cohasset road touching the dry grass.

Action news now is working to find out how large these series of fires are.

Gaddie tells action news now the fire was most likely caused by fire... but they are still investigating.### lightning struck a tree in the canyon oaks area near upper bidwell park... spreading to about three acres of vegetation.

This is in the area of shadybrook lane and whispering pines circle... fire crews got an upper hand on it quickly.... and now has several engines staged at upper park.

They're also useing a drone to spot any additional fires.

###




