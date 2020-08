Related videos from verified sources One Person Dead In Route 68 Crash



A car went over a hill along Route 68 near Industry overnight, killing one person. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:17 Published 4 days ago Stonehaven train derailment: Three people dead, one missing



Three people are now believed to have died after the train derailment inAberdeenshire, and one person is feared missing. Serious injuries have beenreported and dozens of emergency service vehicles,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 days ago Medics bury Covid-19 'victim' by hand after terrified locals refused to lend them shovels



This was the grim scene where medics in hazmat suits had to bury a suspected Covid-19 victim by hand - because locals were afraid to lend them shovels. The Covid-19 Task Force arrived after the man.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago