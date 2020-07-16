Global  
 

It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years

Video Credit: Wochit
The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe.

According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate crisis relentlessly drags on.

A new analysis from Climate Central shows that the U.S. will see a shocking 59% increase in home air conditioning use by 2050.

The National Weather Service fears the extreme heat currently blanketing California will rival that of 2006, which was connected to 130 deaths.

Unfortunately, air conditioning itself is powered by hydrofluorocarbons, chemicals that warm the planet up to 11,700 times more than carbon dioxide.

Increasing the use of air conditioning without tackling emissions makes the climate crisis even worse.

As air conditioning emissions warm the planet even more, it creates a vicious feedback loop that makes people even more reliant on air conditioning.


