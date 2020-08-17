Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m.

Sunday.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New global temperature record may have been set in California's Death Valley

The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever,...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Death Valley hits a record 130 degrees, the hottest temperature since 1913; California heatwave prompts rolling blackout warning

California remains in the midst of a heatwave, and most of Southern California is under an excessive...
USATODAY.com - Published

California’s Death Valley hits 130 degrees, could be among hottest ever

Some Twitter users posted images of themselves in death valley during the sweltering heat
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Paulie_Z_2130

A Calif. NY Yankees Fan RT @nypost: Death Valley reportedly reaches 130 degrees, potentially Earth's highest temperature https://t.co/lDeWgtOjDC https://t.co/i1QzI… 9 minutes ago

Naghater

OMG whats happening to America? RT @CBSNews: Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years https://t.co/lmcBwezUCI 10 minutes ago

highitsdennys

Miss denny’s RT @CBSNews: Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years https://t.co/J1c381CDas 14 minutes ago

CleanEnergyRen1

Clean Energy Renaissance RT @WeatherProf: On Sunday, the thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek soared to 130 degrees. If verified, it would be the hottest tem… 18 minutes ago

A_BALLZ

Abel Galvan RT @WeatherProf: Yesterday the U.S. hit 130F. It is the hottest in the nation since 1913. It’s also the hottest “reliably” measured tempera… 21 minutes ago

Badgersbane

John RT @SafetyPinDaily: Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years | Via CBS News https://t.co/LRLVjdz… 26 minutes ago

Zappinator93

Jacob Burchett RT @sfchronicle: The temperature in Death Valley National Park reached 130 degrees on Sunday — potentially the hottest global temperature e… 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded [Video]

Death Valley’s Scorching 130-Degree Fahrenheit Could Be Hottest Temp Recorded

The mercury rose to 130 degrees in Death Valley in what could be the hottest temperature recorded in over a century. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Death Valley hits 130 degrees today [Video]

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published