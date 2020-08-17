Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913
According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m.
Sunday.
Katie Johnston reports.
