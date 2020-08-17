Death Valley Reaches 130 Degrees, Possibly Hottest Temperature On Planet Since 1913

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley’s Furnace Creek reached a preliminary high temperature of 130 degrees at 3:41 p.m.

Some Twitter users posted images of themselves in death valley during the sweltering heat

California remains in the midst of a heatwave, and most of Southern California is under an excessive...

The hottest air temperature recorded anywhere on the planet in at least a century, and possibly ever,...

John RT @SafetyPinDaily : Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years | Via CBS News https://t.co/LRLVjdz… 26 minutes ago

Abel Galvan RT @WeatherProf : Yesterday the U.S. hit 130F. It is the hottest in the nation since 1913. It’s also the hottest “reliably” measured tempera… 21 minutes ago

Clean Energy Renaissance RT @WeatherProf : On Sunday, the thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek soared to 130 degrees. If verified, it would be the hottest tem… 18 minutes ago

Miss denny’s RT @CBSNews : Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years https://t.co/J1c381CDas 14 minutes ago

OMG whats happening to America? RT @CBSNews : Death Valley reaches 130 degrees, hottest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years https://t.co/lmcBwezUCI 10 minutes ago