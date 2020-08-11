Global  
 

Democratic National Convention: Schedule and What to Watch

The convention takes place from Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20.

It runs from 9 p.m.

To 11 p.m.

Eastern time each night.


Democratic National Convention: When is it, what is the schedule of speakers and how does the process work?

How and when the party will nominate its presidential candidate
Independent - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNPR


Democratic convention speaker schedule revealed: What to know

The Democratic National Committee revealed details Tuesday about the lineup of events and speakers at...
FOXNews.com - Published


KaeDee20_20

Kae Dee RT @DanielStrauss4: New additions to the Democratic National Convention's speaker schedule tonight. THREE additional Republicans: former Go… 15 seconds ago

RWwatchMA

Right Wing Watch Fan Democratic National Convention Schedule Watch livestreams here: https://t.co/ugeBj0I7h0 live and after the fact #mapoli #bospoli 42 seconds ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @TeaPainUSA: Democratic National Convention Schedule - 2020 Democratic National Convention https://t.co/IjyfjPcF5Q 56 seconds ago

BlogForArizona

#BlackLivesMatter🌊BlogForArizona🌹 I’m attending Mission for Arizona’s event, “Democratic National Convention Watch Party” – sign up now to join me! https://t.co/sR3tM0s1gO 3 minutes ago

5fec93919a544d3

NSV RT @CNN: The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday with a two-hour virtual event built on a theme of unity. Top speakers of the… 4 minutes ago

OP_Dems

DPOP RT @DemConvention: Good morning and happy #DemConvention week! 🥳 We're kicking things off from 9-11 pm ET TONIGHT! https://t.co/mewMSYug88 4 minutes ago

padijapb

OPA PADILas lakronen de Oberla (VIENA) las mejores RT @NavonaEditorial: What to Watch: The First Night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention https://t.co/NcYl8GW2G4 4 minutes ago

mysocialgood

Devin Thorpe For Utah The Democratic National Convention is hosting three incredible speakers tonight from 7pm-9pmMST: John Kasich, Miche… https://t.co/0nxZcU6ABD 5 minutes ago


Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss parties' differing approaches to convention week [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell discuss parties' differing approaches to convention week

Former Republican Governor Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for governor Mahlon Mitchell join Charles Benson to discuss the vastly different approaches their parties are taking when it..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:59Published
Scaled-back DNC still has impact on roadways, businesses in Milwaukee [Video]

Scaled-back DNC still has impact on roadways, businesses in Milwaukee

The Democratic National Convention might be scaled back but it's still having an impact on the roadways and businesses in downtown Milwaukee.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:05Published
Democratic Party of Wisconsin hosts virtual welcome breakfast ahead of DNC kick-off [Video]

Democratic Party of Wisconsin hosts virtual welcome breakfast ahead of DNC kick-off

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin hosted a virtual welcome breakfast on Monday, ahead of the virtual Democratic National Convention's official kick-off.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:01Published