Robert De Niro Is 77

Tere RT @rosiemarie10395: Robert De Niro #BOTD in Mean Streets (1973) The rhythm of Johnny Boy's speech with De Niro's added "you know" "yea" an… 8 seconds ago
marcus Me when they give Robert De Niro a love interest that isn’t black woman in a movie https://t.co/cSBn28wGyt 12 seconds ago
Leo🌶 RT @newbeverly: Happy birthday, Robert De Niro! The screen icon is seen here on the set of Taxi Driver with director Martin Scorsese. https… 23 seconds ago
Tere RT @MovingImageNYC: We're talkin' to you. Happy birthday to the legendary Robert De Niro, seen here in 1975 on the set of TAXI DRIVER with… 35 seconds ago
JALYSSA🌻 RT @ABC7: HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Robert De Niro Jr. turns 77 today. The Oscar-winning actor was born on Aug. 17, 1943 🥳🎂🎈 https://t.co/aXFSG1oLjT 35 seconds ago
Rodrigo Vera RT @oleismos: Happy Birthday Robert De Niro! https://t.co/RcauUUyOy7 48 seconds ago
尺 RT @CHC_1927: "If you're an actor, always be true to your character. If you are not an actor, have character and always be true to yourself… 51 seconds ago
alfonsina☪️ RT @Ienscap: Happy 77th Birthday, Robert De Niro! https://t.co/44lpYE58NL 1 minute ago
The War With Grandpa MovieThe War With Grandpa Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid -- he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air..
The War with Grandpa with Robert De Niro - Official TrailerCheck out the official trailer for the family comedy movie The War with Grandpa, directed by Tim Hill. It stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano,..
Mickey Rourke reignites feud with Robert De NiroMickey Rourke has reignited his three-decade long feud with Robert De Niro.