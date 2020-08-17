Global  
 

U.S. postmaster general to testify before House

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.


United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

USPS removes thousands of mailboxes each year. In 2020, mail-in ballots make it political.

 USA TODAY Network reporters fanned out to see whether mailboxes had been removed in their communities.
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Ballot envelopes with prepaid postage are already first-class mail

 Adding a stamp will not get a prepaid mail-in ballot to its destination any faster, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com

Senator Gary Peters demands more answers from Louis DeJoy

 Lawmakers grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy twice last week on changes he's made to the U.S. Postal Service. Senator Gary Peters, the ranking member of the..
CBS News

Many small business rely on the US Postal Service to compete, stay afloat

 Small businesses overwhelmingly depend on the Postal Service for their shipping, and in a world of online shopping the USPS is even more important.
USATODAY.com

US Postal Service: Three states sue Trump government

 Hawaii, New Jersey and New York are suing the Trump administration over alleged "partisan meddling".
BBC News

Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
US Postmaster General stumped by questions about post [Video]

US Postmaster General stumped by questions about post

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared stumped by basic questionsregarding postage when he appeared in front of the House of RepresentativesCommittee on Oversight and Reform.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Postal leader defends changes, denies 'sabotaging' election

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Monday that he has warned allies of President Donald Trump that the president's repeated..
WorldNews

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the sum was not enough to meet the needs of the American people. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Paralyzed US House candidate stands during speech

 U.S. House candidate Madison Cawthorn spoke of the plight of immigrants and refugees during his Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday. Cawthorn, 25,..
USATODAY.com

Watch: Question time live

 The House of Representatives is live with question time.
SBS

House passes $25 billion bill to fund U.S. Postal Service, but Senate balks

 In a rare Saturday session, the House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would inject $25 billion into the U.S. Postal Service and block any changes to..
CBS News

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a public backlash over mail disruptions, the Trump administration...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentJapan TodayNPRCBS News


Scarborough Goes Off on Postmaster General: ‘You Can’t Play Dumb’ When Trump ‘Wants You to Subvert Democracy’

*Joe Scarborough* knocked *Louis DeJoy* on Monday while addressing the news that the postmaster...
Mediaite - Published

Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General’s Paused Service Cuts Don’t ‘Reverse Damage Already Wreaked’

Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General’s Paused Service Cuts Don’t ‘Reverse Damage Already Wreaked’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Tuesday announcement that the USPS...
The Wrap - Published


House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment [Video]

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment

House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps [Video]

TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps

On August 17, TikTok account famous_neighbors shared a clip of two neighbors making their way to a local post office and purchasing a set of stamps.The video, which has since received nearly 388,000..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
House expected to block USPS changes [Video]

House expected to block USPS changes

The Postmaster General says all changes being made to the postal service will happen after the November election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published