Sixers Set To Take On Celtics In Round 1 Of NBA Playoffs

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Sixers Set To Take On Celtics In Round 1 Of NBA Playoffs
Don Bell reports.

Opinion: Sixers will have their hands full with Celtics in first round of NBA playoffs

The Sixers won the season series over the Celtics, but Boston presents a number of challenges in the...
USATODAY.com - Published

NBA playoffs predictions for first round: Buckle up for wacky, weird and wild

Nothing about the 2019-20 NBA season has been normal. The playoffs - in a bubble with no in-person...
USATODAY.com - Published


JohnFlynn97

John Flynn NBA First Round Picks! So stoked for the NBA playoffs! Why I think the #Sixers can take down the #Celtics, and w… https://t.co/2ztNGiwwZ1 6 hours ago

antlaube

anthony laube PHILADELPHIA SIXERS WILL TAKE ON THE BOSTON CELTICS IN ROUND 1 OF THE NB... https://t.co/y4YU4eaQdh via @YouTube 7 hours ago

halfcourtlayup

Half Court Layup The Sixers will be without Ben Simmons as they take on the Celtics in Round 1. Let's try to find Philly's most pote… https://t.co/3GE97NB9Cs 18 hours ago

PHLSportsNation

PHLSportsNation RT @PHLSixersNation: Will it be a success for the #Sixers to get past the Boston Celtics in the first round? Will it take a championship r… 1 day ago

PHLSixersNation

Sixers Nation (43-30) Will it be a success for the #Sixers to get past the Boston Celtics in the first round? Will it take a championshi… https://t.co/ej4nNXQO1n 1 day ago

bookie_blitz

Bookie Blitz The #Celtics are huge favorites to take down the #76ers in the first round of the #NBAPlayoffs, but there is one th… https://t.co/PSdo37NMsw 1 day ago

SirWagerRager

D Nice I’ll take one of these while my Sixers lose to the Celtics 4-1 first round 😂 Julian has some solid analysis/breakd… https://t.co/SBaver8bfm 1 day ago

DeshawnAPouper

Deshawn A Pouper Celtics got Sixers first round? I’ll take C’s in 5 4 days ago


Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On New Playoff Slogan 'United In Black' [Video]

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On New Playoff Slogan 'United In Black'

The Miami Heat head into next week’s NBA playoffs with a new playoff slogan. Usually they go ‘White Hot’ but this time, it is ‘United in Black’ to tie-in to the fight for social justice.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published
Celtics' Daniel Theis On Heading To Orlando, Getting Ready For Bubble Season [Video]

Celtics' Daniel Theis On Heading To Orlando, Getting Ready For Bubble Season

Celtics center Daniel Theis discussed leaving his family for the NBA's bubble season in Orlando, and how much he likes his team's odds in the playoffs.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:35Published