Sixers Set To Take On Celtics In Round 1 Of NBA Playoffs

John Flynn NBA First Round Picks! So stoked for the NBA playoffs! Why I think the #Sixers can take down the #Celtics, and w… https://t.co/2ztNGiwwZ1 6 hours ago

anthony laube PHILADELPHIA SIXERS WILL TAKE ON THE BOSTON CELTICS IN ROUND 1 OF THE NB... https://t.co/y4YU4eaQdh via @YouTube 7 hours ago

Half Court Layup The Sixers will be without Ben Simmons as they take on the Celtics in Round 1. Let's try to find Philly's most pote… https://t.co/3GE97NB9Cs 18 hours ago

PHLSportsNation RT @PHLSixersNation: Will it be a success for the #Sixers to get past the Boston Celtics in the first round? Will it take a championship r… 1 day ago

Sixers Nation (43-30) Will it be a success for the #Sixers to get past the Boston Celtics in the first round? Will it take a championshi… https://t.co/ej4nNXQO1n 1 day ago

Bookie Blitz The #Celtics are huge favorites to take down the #76ers in the first round of the #NBAPlayoffs, but there is one th… https://t.co/PSdo37NMsw 1 day ago

D Nice I’ll take one of these while my Sixers lose to the Celtics 4-1 first round 😂 Julian has some solid analysis/breakd… https://t.co/SBaver8bfm 1 day ago