There You Are: US Secret Service Spent Millions On Americans' Location Data

Not everyone is aware that random innocuous apps often bundle and anonymize their data to be sold off to the highest bidder.

For example, Babel Street is a shadowy organization offering a product called Locate X, which uses that data to track people.

Now, a newly released document shows the US Secret Service has spent nearly $2 million on buying such data from Babel Street, rendering warrants unnecessary.