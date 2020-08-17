Rapper pays for funeral

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 56 minutes ago

Third.

Rapper master p is stepping in t0 pay funeral expenses for a young louisville girl who was shot to death on friday.

L3: abc 36 news white master p to pay for slain 3-year-old's funeral louisville three-year-old trinity randolph's family says the little girl was playing in her dollhouse at home when she and her father were shot multiple times.

Police say there have been no arrests in the case.

Master p.... whose real name is percy miller.... announced the donation to cover trinity's expenses.

In 20-18... the rapper and businessman paid for the funeral of a 13-year-old kentucky boy who died after the car he was in