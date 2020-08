Pride flag from Village of Hamburg business attempted to be burned Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:01s - Published 5 days ago Pride flag from Village of Hamburg business attempted to be burned Deanna Kroll-Haeick and her wife Katya noticed the flag was missing on Sunday. On Monday, they were told a DPW worker found the missing flag in the park across the street with burn attempts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUFFALO'SREIMAGINED PRIDEWEEK KICKED OFFTODAY.. SO YOU'LLSEE PRIDE FLAGSFLYING HIGH ACROSSWESTERN NEWYORK..BUT THAT'S NOT THECASE IN FRONT OFONE BUSINESS INHAMBURG..THAT'S BECAUSEOWNERS SAY..SOMEONE STOLE THEFLAG AND RIPPEDDOWN THE POLE ITWAS HANGING ON...GILAT MELAMEDINVESTIGATES..A NOW EMPTY FLAGHOLDER IS MOUNTEDTO DEA LEAPHOTOGRAPHY IN THEVILLAGE OF HAMBURG."WE PUT THE FLAG UPIN JUNE BECAUSETHAT IS NORMALPRIDE MONTH INBUFFALO."BUT SUNDAYMORNING, BUSINESSOWNER DEANNAKROLL-HAEICK ANDHER WIFE KATYANOTICED THEIR PRIDEFLAG WAS MISSING.THEY WANTED TOBELIEVE IT WAS ANACCIDENT."WE TRIED TO FIGUREOUT ANYWAY THAT THEWIND COULD'VE DONEIT THAT SOMETHINGELSE COULD'VEHAPPENED. BASICALLYJUST IN DENIAL."THE MISSING FLAGWAS FOUND MONDAYAFTERNOON.ANDTHIS.. WAS THECONDITION IT WAS IN.MULTIPLE BURNMARKS. AND HOLESLARGE ENOUGH TOSEE CARS DRIVETHRU."IN A LITTLE BIT OFSHOCK AND DISBELIEFAT WHAT I'M HOLDINGIN MY HAND."THE COUPLE SAYSDPW WORKER FOUNDTHE FLAG IN THE PARKACROSS THE STREET.THE KROLL-HAEICK'SPICKED UP THE FLAGFROM A VILLAGEOFFICE BEFOREHANDING IT TO POLICEAS EVIDENCE."TO SEE SOMETHINTHAT SYMBOLIZESOUR LIFE, OUR LOVE,AND OUR FAMILY JUSTSO HORRIBLATTEMPTED TO BEBURNED ANDDESTROYED ITSTOUGH TO FIND THEWORDS.""THE TEMPORARYLOSS OF ONE PRIDEFLAG IN THE VILLAGEOF HAMBURG ISRESULTING IN MANYMORE PERMANENTFLAGS.""WE PURCHASED 20FLAGS ON AMAZON TODISTRIBUTE TO ALL OFOUR FRIENDS ANDFAMILY AND ANYONE INHAMBURG THATWANTS ONE."THE COUPLE SAYS THECOMMUNITY HAS BEENVERY SUPPORTIVE.PEOPLE HAVEREACHED OUT TOREPLACE THE FLAG,AND INSTALL ASTURDIER BRACKET.WHILE THERE'SFLAG FLYING YET.PEOPLE PASSING BYWILL SEE THESERAINBOW DRAWINGSIN THE WINDOW...THAT THE CHILDRENOF A FRIEND MADEAFTER HEARING WHATHAD HAPPENED."FOR EVERY NEGATIVEREACTION WE'VERECEIVED, WE'VERECEIVED ABOUT 20POSITIVE ONES."VILLAGE OF HAMBURGPOLICE SAY THEY AREINVESTIGATING.IN HAMBURG, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS





Tweets about this Ron Clemons RT @WKBW: Tonight, a Hamburg business owner is talking to @gilat_melamed after her pride flag was taken from her storefront over the weeken… 5 days ago Dan Meyer Another local news story on what occurred on Union Street in the Village of Hamburg. https://t.co/Y5zoH2ur22 via… https://t.co/B5JeVSg9vi 5 days ago Marianne Naughton RT @CBSNews: After police ordered the mayor of a Spanish village to take down a rainbow Pride flag from a government building, hundreds of… 5 days ago Aimers RT @WGRZ: #UPDATE: The business owner tells 2 On Your Side the flag was found this morning by a village public works employee in the neighb… 5 days ago Dan Meyer I'm confident people from Hamburg and throughout Western New York will rally around and support Deanna and Katya Kr… https://t.co/5cpxoLUjoJ 5 days ago Gilat Melamed Initially, the business thought the flag was stolen, "Now to see that it was intentionally attempted to be burned a… https://t.co/CkNZnRuG7Q 5 days ago Paul in Vegas 💖💜💙🎰🎲♠️♥️♦️♣️ Pride flag from Village of Hamburg business attempted to be burned https://t.co/OJp1U3PYu1 5 days ago 7 Eyewitness News Tonight, a Hamburg business owner is talking to @gilat_melamed after her pride flag was taken from her storefront o… https://t.co/mTPerc0x3o 5 days ago