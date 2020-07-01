Kansas Gov. announces moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

Baker Extends Moratorium On Evictions, Foreclosures In MassachusettsThe ban was set to expire next month, but it's now in place through Oct. 17. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Gov. Wolf Extends Moratorium On Evictions, Foreclosures Until Aug. 31ust hours before it expired, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday extended the moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Gov. DeSantis extends Florida moratorium on evictions, foreclosuresGov. Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures Tuesday night, just hours before it was set to expire. Story: https://wfts.tv/3ici1IR