Man Receives EnChroma Glasses for His Birthday

Occurred on April 17, 2020 / Bremerton, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: Vic had a birthday coming up and I wanted to get him something extra special to celebrate his first birthday with me.

He had mentioned how he was color blind and I couldn’t believe he had never seen color.

He told me how being color bling had held him back in the military and pursuing a career as an electrician.

That is when I started to research color blind glasses and came across EnChroma.

I never thought he would have the reaction that he did.

Seeing him overjoyed like a child on Christmas warmed my heart.

He wears his sunglasses every day - just today in the car I cleaned them off and gave them to him and asked him how he liked the color of my lipstick.

Small things like that We wouldn’t experience without EnChroma ❤️.


