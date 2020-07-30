Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

Knox County seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Are out in public.

Covid-19 cases are surging in many wabash valley counties.

One health officer says this spread is the result of residents not wearing masks.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what knox county health officials are doing to fight the virus.

Gar} "the number of positive covid-19 cases in knox county has nearly doubled in the month of august.

Those numbers come only halfway through the month."

Knox county reported it's third death from covid-19 on monday.

That announcement comes on the heals of an increase in cases in the county.

Right now that number sits at 196.

"it is more contagious then ever.

It appears as though people continue not to believe that it is a real thing.

And i see people that are not wearing masks.

Masks can prevent the spread of this virus."

Knox county health officer dr. stewart says the recent surge is the result of community spread.

The virus has now spread to students, first responders, and long term care facilities in the county.

A handful of the current positve cases currently are hospitilized.

To fight the spread the health department is working with good samaritan hospital and vincennes university to set up a testing site.

Funding from the state hopes to give quicker results from those tests.

"it would make a big difference in attempting to identify the location of positive cases and get that under control."

But dr. stewart says testing is just one part of the process.

He says if everyone does their part to wear a mask and social distance...things could be a lot better in just two weeks.

"we have a pandemic going on and in our community the numbers are getting worse.

We all have to participate to make it better.

Without all of us doing our share... it's simply not going to work."

Gar} in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

The united states postal service has begun to struggle during the pandemic.

This is causing this is pandemic.

During the struggle begun to service has states postal the united news 10."